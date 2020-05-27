A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vanuatu some 80 kilometres northwest of the capital Port-Vila, the United State Geological Survey said on Wednesday. The seismic activity was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7:09 a.m. UTC, the USGS added. There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert was issued by the authorities.
In March, an earthquake of the same magnitude hit off the coast of the Oceanic nation 97 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the village of Sola.