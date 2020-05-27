quake
The nation in located in a region that is part of the Pacific Ocean basin's "Ring of Fire", notorious for its earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vanuatu some 80 kilometres northwest of the capital Port-Vila, the United State Geological Survey said on Wednesday. The seismic activity was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7:09 a.m. UTC, the USGS added. There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert was issued by the authorities.


​In March, an earthquake of the same magnitude hit off the coast of the Oceanic nation 97 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the village of Sola.