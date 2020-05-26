© Global Look Press / Kay Nietfeld



These are US policies. And I work for the American people.

The outgoing US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell, has lashed out at a lawmaker who called out his "hostile" stance towards Germany. The envoy said he merely followed Washington's policies and defended American interests.As the controversial envoy was about to leave his post, Andres Nick, a German lawmaker and the head of the nation's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), took to Twitter to question Grenell's legacy.The ambassador, who never hesitated to lecture his hosts on how they should behave, immediately struck back, arguing that Berlin merely wanted him to "stop asking you publicly to pay your NATO obligations and calling for an end to Nord Stream 2" - a Russian pipeline bringing natural gas to Europe and Germany in particular.It seems that the ambassador, who recently confirmed his decision to resign, decided to stick to his guns until the very end and to go out with a bang. Last week, when Washington's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty (OST) sparked concern in Berlin, Grenell - true to form - once again scolded German officials for "complaining about the US," advising they put pressure on Russia instead.