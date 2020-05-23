© CC0 Public Domain

In Europe, Italians have the highest genetic diversity. The gradient of their genetic variability, scattered all over the peninsula, enclosesThis is what researchers of the University of Bologna have reported in a paper published in BMC Biology . It is the first time that researchers have traced Italians' genetic history. Results also show that there are"Gaining an understanding of the evolutionary history of the ancestors of Italians allows us to better grasp the demographic processes and those of environmental interactions that shaped the complex mosaic of ancestry components of today's European populations," explains Marco Sazzini, one of the principal investigators of this study and professor of molecular anthropology at the University of Bologna. "This investigation provides valuable information in order to fully appreciate the biological characteristics of the current Italian population. Moreover, it let us understand the deep causes that can impact on this population's health or on its predisposition to a number of diseases."To carry out this study,with a good approximation. The analysis brought to the fore more than 17 million genetic variants. Scientists then made a twofold comparison. First, they compared these data against the genetic variants observed in other 35 populations from Europe and from the Mediterranean. Second, they compared the same data against the genetic variants found in studies on almost 600 human remains dating from the Upper Palaeolithic (approx. 40,000 years ago) to the Bronze Age (approx. 4,000 years ago).These comparisons reached such high levels of precision that it was possible to extend the investigation to very remote time periods with respect to those achieved by previous studies. Eventually, the researchers identified traces left in the gene pool by events that followed the last glaciation, which ended more or less 19,000 years ago.The bulk of the scholarship in this field has so far suggested that the oldest events leaving a trace in Italian DNA were the migrations during the Neolithic and the Bronze Ages, between 7,000 and 4,000 years ago. The results of this study show, on the contrary, that the earliest biological adaptations to the environment and migrations underlying Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity are much older than previously thought.Researchers traced the evolutionary history of the two groups at the opposite ends of Italians' gradient of genetic variability. This means that they evaluated and measured differences between the gene pools of participants from southern and northern Italy and observed when these differences became evident."We observe some partially overlapping demographic trends among the ancestors of these two groups from 30,000 years ago and for the remaining years of the Upper Palaeolithic," says Stefania Sarno, researcher at the University of Bologna and one of the co-first authors of the paper. "However, we observed a significant variation between their gene pools from the Late Glacial period, thus some thousands of years before those great migrations that happened in Italy from the Neolithic onward."says Paolo Garagnani, professor of experimental medicine and pathophysiology at the University of Bologna. "These changes could have resulted in key factors reducing the susceptibility to diseases like diabetes and obesity."While this was happening in northern Italy, in the south, a warmer climate exposed its populations to different kinds of environmental pressures. The genomes of"These genetic adaptations may have evolved in response to ancient micro-organisms," says Paolo Abondio, Ph.D. student at the University of Bologna and another co-first author of this studyResearchers also identified other peculiarities in the genome of southern Italians. For example,, the pigment that provides colour to the skin. Most probably, these alterations developed in response to more intense sunlight and to a higher number of sunny days that characterise the Mediterranean regions. In turn, these alterations may also have contributed to a lower incidence of skin cancers among southern Italians."We observed that. This is also true for other genetic modifications which are characteristic of southern Italians. These are found on genes involved in the arachidonic acid metabolism and on those encoding for FoxO transcription factors," according to Claudio Franceschi, emeritus professor of the University of Bologna.The study, titled "Genomic history of the Italian population recapitulates key evolutionary dynamics of both Continental and Southern Europeans," was published in BMC Biology.