Britain First leader Paul Golding has been found guilty of a terror offence after refusing to give police his phone's PIN following a trip to Russia.Golding, 38, was stopped at Heathrow Airport on October 23 last year on his way back from Moscow by officers from the Metropolitan Police.Golding, the leader of the far-right political group, denied the charge but was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday.Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot ruled there was "no doubt" that Golding had failed to comply with requests for information, despite his obligations being explained to him and being warned "over and over" that if he did not he risked arrest.She handed Golding a conditional discharge for nine months and ordered him to pay a £21 surcharge and £750 in costs.Ms Arbuthnot said Golding had been lawfully questioned and that under Schedule 7 there had been no requirement for "reasonable suspicion" for the stop.PC Rory O'Connor, a borders officer with the Met who questioned Golding, told the court that Schedule 7 enables accredited officers to "speak to people in order to make a determination of whether they are or have been concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism".The officer explained that it also permitted police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.Prosecutor Samuel Main said that for nearly three hours Golding was questioned about his activities in Russia after flying out with two others on October 20.The court heard that Golding said he was on a "purely political trip" after establishing friendships in Russia during an international congress on an earlier date.He told officers that he had returned to the country under the invitation of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), which he described as a "right wing, conservative, patriotic group" who were not "extreme".English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, watched the proceedings in the court's socially distanced public gallery.Over the course of his three-day trip, Golding gave interviews to the media, met members of the LDPR and visited the Russian parliament, Mr Main said.He also visited Moscow's Red Square and laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.