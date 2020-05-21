First-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 2.44 million last week as the tail effects of the coronavirus shutdown continued to impact the U.S. jobs market.Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 2.4 million claims.In addition, a review from last week brought the number down substantially, from 2.98 million to 2.69 million.The level of continuing claims painted a clearer picture of how unemployment is persisting even as states are increasingly taking steps to bring their economies back on line. The total for the week ending May 9 was 25.07 million, an increase of 2.52 million from the previous week.The four-week moving average also increased sharply, jumping by 2.3 million to just above 22 million.Markets reacted little to the news, with Wall Street indicating a modestly lower open for stocks."Net, net,said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.At the state level, the biggest drop came in Georgia, which saw a decline of 66,224 from a week earlier, according to data not adjusted for seasonal factors. The biggest gain was in California, which saw an increase of 33,448.The programs provide funding for states to pay up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers who either aren't eligible for standard benefits or have exhausted their regular compensation.