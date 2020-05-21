© Phil McCarten / Reuters

Scientists say a strong earthquake struck in the central Mediterranean Sea region early on Thursday.The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.9, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it measured 6.2.The tremor was recorded at 2.43 a.m. on Thursday about 238 kilometers southwest of the coast of Pylos, in region of Messinia, at a depth of just 10 kilometers.No damage or injuries have been reported so far.