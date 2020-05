The argument that vitamin D deficiency may contribute to more severe cases of Covid is gaining ground. It is now reaching the point where it is surprising that we are not hearing from leading medical officials and politicians thatThis is not the same as arguing that vitamin D is a magic bullet that will cure the disease.the taking of which will have positive effects on everybody.but do no extra good when you have enough. Indeed, with many vitamins, including D, taking too much can be toxic.However, it is true thatYou can get some from fish and other foods, but not usually enough.Public health bodies have long advised people to supplement vitamin D in winter anyway.Whereas the safe level of vitamin D is generally agreed to be above 10 nanograms per millilitre, one recent study of South Asians living in Manchester found average levels of 5.8 in winter and 9 in summer: too low at all times of the year. Darker skin reduces the impact of sunlight; so does the cultural habit of veiling; and so does a reluctance among some Muslims to take supplements that might have pork-derived gelatin in them.That this is a causal effect is supported by some studies showing that vitamin D supplements do reduce the risk of such infections. These studies are not without their statistical flaws, so cannot yet be regarded as certain, but they are not quackery like a lot of the stuff coming out of the supplements industry: they come from reputable medical scientists.Results are coming in from various settings and the main message seems to be thatOne recent study in Chicago concluded that its resultThe bottom line is that an elderly, overweight, dark-skinned person living in the north of England, in March, and sheltering indoors most of the time is almost certain to be significantly vitamin D deficient. If not taking supplements, he or she should be anyway, regardless of the protective effect against the Covid virus. Given that it might be helpful against the virus, should not this advice now be shouted from the rooftops?A new article by a long list of medical experts in the BMJ cautiously agrees , confirming that many people in northern latitudes have poor vitamin D status, especially in winter or if confined indoors, and thatIt adds thatand it is this that probably explains the reluctance of the authorities to spread the message. Another factor may be the lack of lobbying. Vitamin supplements are cheap and unpatented, so there is no great incentive for big companies to push them. All the more reason for government to do so.It should be possible, and wise, to tell people to take modest doses of vitamin D supplements for their health. The evidence is easily strong enough to justify it.