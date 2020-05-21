It literally lasted several seconds; a bright ball crossed the sky and disappeared somewhere near the ground. It was all quiet: no bangs, no blasts, nothing.

Bewildered residents in Russia have witnessed a spectacular glowing meteor shooting across the night sky. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and was seen from several locations.The dazzling object was seen travelling over the city of Kansk in western Siberia and several other areas of the Krasnoyarsk Region at around 22:40 local time.Some local media reported thatHowever, top local emergency official Eduard Bille told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that everything was quiet.There have been no reports about where the meteor landed or its impact on the ground.