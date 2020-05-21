The dazzling object was seen travelling over the city of Kansk in western Siberia and several other areas of the Krasnoyarsk Region at around 22:40 local time.
Some local media reported that witnesses also heard a "loud bang." However, top local emergency official Eduard Bille told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that everything was quiet.
It literally lasted several seconds; a bright ball crossed the sky and disappeared somewhere near the ground. It was all quiet: no bangs, no blasts, nothing.
There have been no reports about where the meteor landed or its impact on the ground.