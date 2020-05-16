reported 15.63 inches of rain late Thursday night, with more still coming down.

Willow Bend Subdivision off Hwy 1085 in Madisonville is cut off currently. All areas along Hwy 1077/Hwy 1085 are having water problems due to Bedico Creek overflowing. Areal picture from Tess Richards. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Drj8zYnSwJ — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) May 15, 2020

Nearly 25 years to the day of their last flood (May 8, 1995), my parents' home in south Louisiana flooded again last night. Thankfully, everyone is ok and they have flood insurance. Their dog Camille wasn't too thrilled but stayed a good girl throughout. @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/R3IWGEkoNr — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) May 15, 2020

Spencer highway in Pasadena, TX. pic.twitter.com/Wo2RzVnhr4 — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) May 15, 2020

Parts of southern Louisiana and Texas were inundated with rain Thursday and Friday, flooding homes and roadways and prompting high water rescues.The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office rescued residents from flooded homes and vehicles.An aerial photo posted to social media showed another nearby neighborhood inundated with water.St. Tammany is directly across Lake Pontchartrain from the New Orleans area, where homes flooded overnight in St. Charles Parish."A persistent feed of moisture will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend," Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson said Friday afternoon. "Widespread heavy rains are not expected, but localized downpours and flooding could still occur.flooding roadways and hemming up motorists driving through standing water.Photos and video posted to social media showed a flooded car sales lot and vehicles driving through high water in Beaumont, Texas.Beaumont Fire Rescue advised motorists to avoid service roads and underpasses covered with high water.A stretch of the I-10 corridor between Beaumont and Orange, near the Louisiana border, received between 3 and 10 inches of rain."An area of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere overrode a moisture plume that is feeding into the Midwest," weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Belles said Thursday. "Where these two features intersected, showers and storms kicked off along the I-10 corridor this afternoon. Without much steering in the lower levels of the atmosphere, these thunderstorms were essentially orphaned and just bobbed around until they could rain themselves out."On Friday afternoon, a new round of flooding was reported in parts of Pasadena, Texas, not far from Houston.