Government Minister Eugene L. Wamalwa, said on 13 May that 237 lives have now been lost due to flooding that began in April - a jump from 194 fatalities announced last week. A total of 161,000 households (over 800,000 people) have now been affected across the country.
"The flood situation in the country has worsened, we have thousands displaced across the country and as a government we are reaching out to all areas with humanitarian Support even as we come up with long term mitigation solutions."
The Minister added: "The floods and rising water levels in all our lakes and rivers is unprecedented and the devastation overwhelming. Lake Victoria last reached these levels in the 1950s and Lake Naivasha last reached these levels in 1961."
Over the last few days heavy rainfall caused more flooding in the country, with the worst seen in central and northern areas.
Sixteen people died and over 2,000 families were displaced in the central counties of Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Laikipia, Nyeri and Kiambu. Flooding began on 10 May after heavy rain caused several rivers to overflow, including the Sagana.
Quoting Kenya Red Cross, local media said around 400 families were displaced in Kirinyaga County, 500 in Laikipia, 700 in Murang'a, 400 in Kiambu, and 120 in Nyeri.
In the north of the country, the overflowing Dawa river (also known as Daua) caused major floods in Mandera County from 09 May after heavy rain in river attachments in the highlands of Ethiopia.
Kenya News Agency (KNA) said over 7,500 families have been forced to leave their homes close to the river. The floods have also affected water supply system impacting a total of 72,200 households.
Meanwhile flooding from the Tana river in the east of the country (mostly Garissa and Tana River counties) and the Nzoia river in the west continues (mostly Busia and Siaya counties) to affect thousands. Kenya Red Cross said some families in Tana River County have been marooned for over six days.
