Kampung Paya Tunpi Baru, Kec Kebayakan, Aceh Tengah, dilanda banjir bandang. Seorang anggota Taruna Tanggap Bencana (Tagana) Aceh Tengah, Aulia, mengatakan, aliran air beserta lumpur menerjang deras di perkampungan tersebut. "Kejadian ini disulut hujan deras yg tjadi sejak siang" pic.twitter.com/0UgByRFpKK — Keep Strong INDONESIA 🇮🇩 (@Kesit_) May 13, 2020

Kabar duka kembali menyelimuti tanah rencong. Banjir bandang terjang daerah Paya Tumpi, Kab Aceh Tengah. Semoga kita bisa mengambil pelajaran dari setiap ujian.



*📹 Warga. @iloveaceh pic.twitter.com/VUrSG0cBfm — I C M (@IchsanIcm) May 13, 2020

Flash floods and landslides damaged dozens of houses in Central Aceh Regency, Aceh Province, Indonesia, on 13 May.Several villages in Kebayakan District were affected, in particular Paya Tumpi where raging flood waters dragged vehicles through village streets. Several surrounding roads have been cut. Five people were injured in the floods.Initial damage assessments by disaster authorities showed 57 houses were damaged and 89 residents have been displaced.Heavy rain has affected the province for the last few days. On 08 May flooding affected parts of Aceh Besar Regency, where 190 families were displaced, and Aceh Jaya Regency, where 248 people were evacuated.