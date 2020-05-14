floods in Central Aceh Regency, Aceh, Indonesia, 13 May 2020.
© BPBA Aceh
Flash floods and landslides damaged dozens of houses in Central Aceh Regency, Aceh Province, Indonesia, on 13 May.

Several villages in Kebayakan District were affected, in particular Paya Tumpi where raging flood waters dragged vehicles through village streets. Several surrounding roads have been cut. Five people were injured in the floods.

Initial damage assessments by disaster authorities showed 57 houses were damaged and 89 residents have been displaced.

Heavy rain has affected the province for the last few days. On 08 May flooding affected parts of Aceh Besar Regency, where 190 families were displaced, and Aceh Jaya Regency, where 248 people were evacuated.



