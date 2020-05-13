© Parveen Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image



At least 29 people were killed across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh after rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state on Sunday, officials said.Four people were killed in Kasganj, three each in Sitapur, Bulandshahr and Badaun, two each in Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Pilibhit, Kannauj and Hardoi and one each in Lucknow, Fatehpur, Amethi and Aligarh.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed district magistrates to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.Adityanath also asked officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured. He has directed officials to make an assessment of loss to human life, animals and property.The weather department in Lucknow on Sunday issued a warning that thunderstorm, dust storm, lightning, hail storm accompanied by squall (up to 50- kmph) were very likely at a few places in the state.The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.9°C, which was 3.3 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature stood at 25.6°C, 1.5 degrees above normal.