© Hannah McKay/Reuters



Boris Johnson has announced a five-tier alert system to rank the threat from coronavirus - although experts said it was not immediately clear how independent or effective the scheme would be.The current threat level of the pandemic will be categorised on a scale of one to five in different parts of the country,The system is designed to mirror the independent terror alert system, which ranks the threat to the public from "low" to "critical" and helps decide what protective measures are required.The prime minister said in his broadcast to the nation that the alert system would help the country "avoid going back to square one"."In turn, that Covid alert level will tell us how tough we have to be in our social distancing measures. The lower the level, the fewer the measures. The higher the level, the tougher and stricter we will have to be," Johnson said.Terror threat levels are agreed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which is independent of ministers but includes representatives of 16 government departments plus police and intelligence agencies.Further details are expected to be announced when the full lockdown easing plan is presented in detail to parliament on Monday.No detailed information has yet been released on the specific criteria for setting a level of alert.A former senior Whitehall security source said thewas useful because it helpedThey questioned, however, whetherwould be able to make its assessments independently.they said.For the Guardian graphic representation, go here Johnson said the UK was currently under the second highest level of threat, but the situation was improving. "Over the period of the lockdown, we have been in level four,we are now in a position to begin to move in steps to level three."Scotland has led criticism from the three devolved administrations of Downing Street's decision to drop the "stay at home" slogan in favour of "stay alert". No 10, however, said it would seek to work with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to create an integrated approach across the UK.New Zealand adopted a four-tier coronavirus alert system in late March, in the early stages of the outbreak, so that "people can see and plan for the kinds of restrictions we may be required to put in place", according to its government. Its guidelines cover how people are expected to behave at each level, how the healthcare system should be set up, and what public facilities and businesses are allowed to remain open.Any decision has to be signed off by the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her cabinet.