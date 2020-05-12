Social Media

Inondations, consultez l'état des lieux des Routes départementales, ce lundi 11 mai 2020, à 12h : https://t.co/pzwrgXBNtO pic.twitter.com/oqwmsebFEp — Gironde (@gironde) May 11, 2020

📷 EN IMAGES - Inondations dans la région : la Gironde et les Landes constatent les dégâts https://t.co/HOKMKMvE8V pic.twitter.com/XKKklCXOTS — Sud Ouest (@sudouest) May 11, 2020

More than 130mm of rain fell in 36 hours in parts of southwest France, causing flooding in Gironde and Landes departments.Meteo France said Retjons and Belin-Béliet, both in Landes, recorded 136 mm of rain in 36 hours to 11 May.In Girone, 46 people were rescued by firefighters following rising waters. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Firefighters carried out more than 500 interventions during the severe weather, mainly for flooded homes and cellarsIn Landes, firefighters carried out 132 interventions and evacuated 12 people. One person was injured.The heavy rain has increased river levels. Orange warning have been issued for the Midouze and Adour rivers in Landes.