They Will Take Them Over

Violation of Civil Rights???

Pushing Back!

The Tweets

Los Angeles, under the leadership of an extremely far-left official, Mayor Eric Garcetti, is talking about taking over hotels if they ever received a tax break for any reason.The far-far-left Los Angeles city council voted on Wednesday to identify any hotels refusing to house the homeless as part of Project Roomkey."If hotels are making a distinction among people classifying housed and unhoused differently in terms of accommodations that they're going to be repaid for, that the city and county will pay for with reimbursements, then I think there's a potential civil rights violation," Councilman Mike Bonin said. "If the problems are on the hotel end, the public should know why, and then we should consider commandeering as they've talked about in other cities."Hey, rich people, stop voting for people who hate you, vote Republican."The homeowners association at the Ritz Carlton is pushing back. Hundreds of people pay millions of $$ to live in the 224 condo units on the residence side of the hotel, and they fear there will be security and health issues if hundreds of homeless are brought in," he added.Our society is sick and not because hotels don't want to — logically — participate. Having personal experience with tent cities and their inhabitants, I can tell you that many are very dangerous. They are mostly drug addicts and mentally ill people. They are unable to take care of themselves properly, including properly disposing of their bodily wastes.