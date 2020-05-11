Strong explosion from Sakurajima volcano on 8 May
© @chematierra/twitter
Strong explosion from Sakurajima volcano on 8 May
The activity of the volcano continues at high levels associated with strong eruptions during the past days.

On 8 May at 07:04 local time a powerful explosion occurred from its crater. A dense dark ash plume rose 6,561 ft (2,000 m) above the summit.

On 9 May at 05:32 local time another vigorous eruption occurred when ash plumes reached 13,779 ft (4,200 m) altitude.


Blocks were ejected as far as 3,280 ft (1,000 m) away from Minamidake summit crater.

Near-constant glow is visible from the summit crater.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached to a 2300 tonnes/day.

Source: Japan Meteorological Agency volcano activity update 11 May 2020