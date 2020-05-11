The activity of the volcano continues at high levels associated with strong eruptions during the past days.On 8 May at 07:04 local time a powerful explosion occurred from its crater. A dense dark ash plume rose 6,561 ft (2,000 m) above the summit.On 9 May at 05:32 local time another vigorous eruption occurred when ash plumes reached 13,779 ft (4,200 m) altitude.Blocks were ejected as far as 3,280 ft (1,000 m) away from Minamidake summit crater.Near-constant glow is visible from the summit crater.Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached to a 2300 tonnes/day.Source: Japan Meteorological Agency volcano activity update 11 May 2020