One brave American police officer has taken to social media to speak out against the unlawful actions and brutal police state measures being used against the public during 'Lockdown', with many police officers around the country simply making up 'COVID rule enforcement' as they go along.He also points out that law enforcement has no legal authority to infringe on citizens' Constitutional Rights by preventing lawful freedom of speech, assemble, religion and overall liberties.Lastly, he issues a stark warning to government and law enforcement - that if they continue to abuse the public in this way, it could initiate a dangerous public uprising.Watch this stunning testimony: