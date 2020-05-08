© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



As new exculpatory evidence is unsealed, the case against Flynn has reemerged as a matter of national interestBrandon Van Grack, the lead prosecutor in the government's case against former national security adviser and retired Gen. Michael Flynn suddenly resigned Thursday, without explanation.In a single sentence filing to the court, Van Grack informed federal Judge Emmet Sullivan that he would be quitting the case.Pressure from President Trump and his supporters has built in the past weeks to,In 2017 Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but has since withdrawn his plea.