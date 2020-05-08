Puppet Masters
Lead prosecutor in Flynn case abruptly resigns
Sophie Mann
Just the News
Thu, 07 May 2020 18:18 UTC
Just the News
Brandon Van Grack, the lead prosecutor in the government's case against former national security adviser and retired Gen. Michael Flynn suddenly resigned Thursday, without explanation.
In a single sentence filing to the court, Van Grack informed federal Judge Emmet Sullivan that he would be quitting the case.
Pressure from President Trump and his supporters has built in the past weeks to, not just exonerate Flynn, but have the entire case thrown out of court as the result of newly publicized documents revealing that FBI investigators set Flynn up to lie to the agency.
In 2017 Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but has since withdrawn his plea. His new, high-profile legal team has accused the government investigators, prosecutors, and Flynn's former team of lawyers of misconduct.
He who learns must suffer, and, even in our sleep, pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God.
- Aeschylus
