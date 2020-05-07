Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads discovered in Odisha, India
Times Now
Thu, 07 May 2020 11:23 UTC
The rare reptile was found by photographer and wildlife enthusiast Rakesh Mohalick, according to reports.
The snake is non-venomous and measures 14 centimeters in length. It has two fully-formed heads, four eyes, and two flickering tongues. Unfortunately, snake experts believe such rare creatures do not survive for very long in the wild.
While snakes with unique features can be frightening to certain people, they are welcomed and even seen as a blessing in many cultures around the world. But in the case of two-headed serpents, they are not always received warmly by humans.
Two-headed snakes are rare to find but they occur naturally and are not the result of scientific experimentation. The occurrence follows the same process as conjoined twins are born from monozygotic twin embryos. Two-headed animals are usually termed as bicephalic or dicephalic.
However, this isn't the only two-headed snake that has been found in India in recent times.
In December, locals from the Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range in West Bengal had spotted a two-headed snake. But due to the mythological and superstitious beliefs of the villagers, the Forest Department of the state was unable to capture the snake, according to Herpetologist Kaustav Chakraborty
A zoologist explained the two-headed snake belongs to the Naja Kautia species, which is also known as 'Bengal Kharis' and 'Kaala Naag' in Hindi.
Two-headed snakes have been found in other countries as well.
In October 2019, a two-headed snake was found almost 12,000 kilometers away in Hebei province of China. A farmer, known only by his surname Shenzou, was shocked when he spotted a rather odd-looking snake slithering across his yard. When he took a closer look, he realised it was a two-headed snake.
