FLOODS
Flooding has affected over 200,000 people in Ethiopia since late April, according to the United Nations.

In a report of 06 May, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that flooding had affected 219,000 people in areas of Somali, Afar, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNP), Dire Dawa and Harari in Ethiopia.

As many as 107,000 people have been displaced, mostly in Somali region after flash floods on 25 April affected 34,507 households and displaced 15,195 households in Erer, Sitti, Nogob and Korahe zones.

On 24 April, flash floods in Dire Dawa killed four people and damaged 53 houses (fully) and 212 houses (partially).

OCHA said, "Local communities in the Dawa zone that spoke to humanitarian partners, stated that they have never experienced such amount of water in the Dawa River. On May 4, the flood caused a total collapse of the main bridges between Hudet to Negalle and Mubarak to Filtu. In addition to this, the rains made travel to rural areas within the Dawa zone difficult."

Heavy rain, floods and landslides have affected SNNP region since mid-April. OCHA reported rain triggered landslides and floods in Gamo zone from 11 to 18 April resulting in eight fatalities, displacement of 1,383 people, destruction of 34 houses. Flooding in Jinka town, SNNP region on 25 April damaged infrastructure and livestock.

According to the National Meteorological Agency (NMA) heavy fall is likely to occur over some places of eastern, southern, southeastern, and southwestern parts of the country during the rest of the month.