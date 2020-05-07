Floods in French Guiana 03 May 2020.
© Prefet de la region Guyane
Torrential rain from 02 May caused flooding in French Guiana, prompting 139 people to evacuate their homes in Saint-Laurent du Maroni, according to the region's government. Around 100 people were temporarily accommodated in a local sports stadium.

Saint Laurent du Maroni recorded 127mm of rain in 48 hours to 04 May, causing the Saint-Laurent creek to break its banks.

Elsewhere in the country, roads were blocked by flood waters in Kourou District, causing major traffic problems.

Media reported severe flooding from the overflowing Oyapock river in the remote Camopi commune, home to around 1,800 people.


