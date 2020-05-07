Saint Laurent du Maroni recorded 127mm of rain in 48 hours to 04 May, causing the Saint-Laurent creek to break its banks.
Elsewhere in the country, roads were blocked by flood waters in Kourou District, causing major traffic problems.
Media reported severe flooding from the overflowing Oyapock river in the remote Camopi commune, home to around 1,800 people.
Social Media
⛈️La #Guyane a été placée en vigilance orange.— Guyane Actu ❁ (@GuyaneActu) May 5, 2020
Il s'agit du niveau 3 sur 4 de vigilance météo.
Le fleuve #Oyapock est sorti de son lit.#Camopi, commune du haut Oyapock est en proie à des inondations. pic.twitter.com/ZLVm7rhT1A
[#Important] ⚠️🌧️ Suite des interventions à SLM.— Préfet de la région Guyane (@Prefet973) May 3, 2020
Engagement important des moyens du @Sdis973 spécialistes en secours aquatiques.
Des nageurs-sauveteurs ont procédé aux reconnaissances des priorités et aux rotations pour évacuer les plus vulnérables. pic.twitter.com/rXmiNcwsft