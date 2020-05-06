SOTT Earth Changes Summary - April 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Tue, 05 May 2020 19:07 UTC
April 2020 brought us some chilly Earth Changes surprises, from record snow in parts of the US and Europe, to huge hail in Asia and the Middle East.
Snow also fell in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for the first time in 26 years... in spring!
Global food production not only has been disrupted by the economy-killing plandemic, severe cold and frost also destroyed crops across Europe and the US.
Hail also got nasty around the globe this month, killing 5 people, ravaging crops, and damaging 6,000 homes in Vietnam. Hailstorms also left 4,2000 people homeless in Tripura, India, and covered in white parts of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China... with flooding added to the mix as it melted.
Severe storms, hail, tornadoes, and strong winds ripped through parts of the Midwest and South US, causing damage to many homes, especially in Indiana and Arkansas.
While all this water got dumped around the world, the Czech Republic is facing the worst drought in 500 years.
All this and more in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary:
Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
