lightning
A few nomadic families of Bakerwal community, en route seasonal migration towards hilly areas, suffered a major loss on Tuesday after more than a hundred sheep and goats were killed in the lightning and thunderstorms in a village of Rajouri.

Officials told that three nomadic families from Kalakote Tehsil were on their seasonal move; they were spending the night under an open sky in Potha village of Rajouri when the lightning and thunderstorms struck about 2 AM in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"More than one hundred goat and sheep were killed in the incident triggering loss of lakhs for the poor families." they said.

Police have registered a case in Kalakote police station.