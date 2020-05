Plastics plague

© KMD



Something is seriously wrong with the Oslo Fjord and no one seems to fully understand why.Experts conclude that only one thing is certain: the Oslo Fjord's ecosystem has come under severe pressure despite massive efforts to clean up sewage and industrial pollution for decades.called blåskjell in Norwegian that once flourished along the fjord and are also widely viewed as a delicacy for human consumption.At the same time, new and unwanted species have been moving in, including new types of algae and seaweed and, most troublesome, oysters with razor-sharp shells that have been congegrating along the fjord, not least in the area around Fredrikstad and the Hvaler islands. Fjeld says that "presents challenges" to the birds and other species who've had their menus upset.While the waters of the Oslo Fjord have been cleaned up in recent years, especially after major industry ceded now-pricey waterfront areas to real estate developers instead of shipyards and factories,"We're seeing big changes right now and there's a lot of concern about them," Haakon Haaverstad, a marine biologist and colleague of Fjeld at SNO, told NRK over the weekend. "And there's a lot of marine pollution. We cleaned up the whole area around a year ago and now were seeing more plastic garbage washed in from sea."The shores of the Oslo Fjord and Skaggerak farther south have also been littered in recent weeks with millions of tiny plastic pellets that spilled from a damaged container on board a ship during a storm in late February. The shipping line and its insurance company are prepared to cover clean-up costs, but that won't help marine species that may ingest them." She said several were also plagued by a parasite, while tests for bird flu and bacterial infections were negative.More tests are now underway, while attention is also turning to why the fjord has been all but emptied of fish. Newspaper Aftenposten reported late last year that a new report from marine competence firm SALT, commissioned by the state environmental directorate (Miljødirektoratet), cited higher use of the fjord by ship traffic and higher concentration of toxics in the water but also climate change and lots of fishing.(Read more here