Recent heavy rainfall triggered flooding on 30 April, affecting the 5 sub-districts of Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah, Arjasari, Bojongsoang, and Banjaran.
Flood water was up to 2 metres deep in some areas. As of 02 May, 21,888 homes had been submerged, affecting 81,088 residents (24,898 families). Schools, places of worship and other public buildings have also been flooded.
Around 2,000 people have been displaced and temporarily moved from their homes in Bojongsoang, Baleendah and Dayeuhkolot.
Almost 20,000 people were affected by flooding in Bandung in January this year.
Flooding struck again in the district in late March and by early April over 50,000 people had been affected.
