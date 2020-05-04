Strong mag. 6.0 earthquake - Northwest of Ryukyu Islands, Japan
Date & time: Sunday, 3 May 2020 11:54 UTC
Magnitude: 6.0
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 31.33°N / 128.77°E (Japan)
Nearest volcano: Kuroshima (128 km)
Primary data source: GFZ
Estimated released energy: 6.3*10^13 J (17.5 GWh / 15080 tons of TNT / 0.9 atomic bombs equivalent) [learn more]