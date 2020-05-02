A proposal to be put to parliament on Monday says plans this month to lift the public health emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.
"We are going to have to live with the virus for a while," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said after a cabinet meeting.
Comment: That's a given - just like we live with every other virus. What it really looks like is that we are going to have to live with authoritarians like Castaner for a while. Their 'cure' is going to last a lot longer than the disease.
The bill also lays out the quarantine conditions for people coming to France from abroad.
More than 24,500 people have died of the Covid-19 disease so far in France. The country is preparing to ease restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 17.
In an address marking international Labour Day on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the exit from lockdown would not signal a return to "normal life".
"There will be a recovery that will need to be reorganised," Macron said. "There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them."