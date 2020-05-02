Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet born with two noses, three eyes spooks farmer in Assam, India
Tahir Ibn Manzoor
Gulf News
Tue, 28 Apr 2020 13:23 UTC
Gulf News
Tue, 28 Apr 2020 13:23 UTC
The malformed piglet has two heads with two noses and as many as three eyes.
Inghi, who has been rearing pigs for over five years, said he was spooked.
"I was there when a cloven-hoved piglet popped out, which left all my family members shell-shocked. The piglet requires constant care, which we are giving by using baby formula to strengthen his weak legs," Inghi said.
Meanwhile, vets said such deformed animals don't live long.
"Such abnormalities are rare. Unfortunately, this piglet won't survive for long ... they tend to die in weeks after birth," Sanjeev Mishra, a veterinarian, noted.
As soon as the news spread, villagers streamed to Inghi's house to have a glimpse of the piglet.
Podumi Saikia, 34, who came to know about the rare piglet, thronged with dozens of others to Inghi's house to see the unusual sight.
"I was really excited when numerous people in my village went to witness a piglet with two-head. This is the first time when I saw any animal like this. It was an interesting sight but also disturbing and shocking," Saikia told.
The sow is in good condition after giving birth to septuplets.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the island of Crete
- Signs and Portents: Virginia museum introduces newest addition - baby two-headed turtle
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet born with two noses, three eyes spooks farmer in Assam, India
- Stray dogs maul four-year-old to death in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Fake News industry moves on to next lie as Kim Jong-Un shows up alive
- COVID-19 not as deadly as feared, hospitals will shift back to normal - UPMC doctor
- Global cooling: Second largest 2-month temperature drop in history recorded by NOAA satellite
- Wildfires critical in Siberia and Russian Far East, follow 'abnormally warm winter and arid spring'
- Raucous protest in Huntington Beach demands beaches open, end of stay-at-home order
- UK's 'snitch hotline' receives 194,000 calls during lockdown, police admit protracted measures making it harder for people to comply
- Pre-FBI raid, doctor said patients would be supercharged vs COVID-19 with vitamin C treatment
- North Korean State Media: Kim Jong-Un resurfaces after death rumors
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- Best of the Web: There is no such thing as 'The Science'
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma beware: Dr. Luc Montagnier shines new light on COVID-19 and the future of medicine
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How many collapses can be on the horizon
- Trudeau announces Canada is banning assault-style weapons
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Reflected tsunamis and space weather
- There will be blowback, in mostly good ways
- Pre-FBI raid, doctor said patients would be supercharged vs COVID-19 with vitamin C treatment
- North Korean State Media: Kim Jong-Un resurfaces after death rumors
- Trudeau announces Canada is banning assault-style weapons
- Clinton Global Initiative gets behind the total surveillance state and the incitement of citizen-led authoritarianism
- Macron warns that life won't return to 'normal' after lockdown ends in May Day address
- SOTT Focus: Corbett Report: Who is Bill Gates?
- What's in the archives? Panicked Biden tries to dodge search for sexual assault claims proof in bizarre Morning Joe interview
- 'The People is a Great Beast': The inevitable coronavirus censorship is here
- The dubious COVID models, tests and consequences
- Backing the wrong horseman
- Why V-shaped US economic recovery is a myth
- Trump: Additional coronavirus money may be contingent on reforming fed-funded 'sanctuary cities' and states
- Escobar: The unbearable lightness of China
- Coronavirus spurs global gold demand in Q1
- Haftar freezes Skhirat agreement; GNA backs it
- Hezbollah has become the new "Great Satan"
- Delusional: Biden calls himself a 'transition candidate' to 'bring the Mayor Petes of the world' into his administration
- 'Don't close RAZOR': Court docs show disgraced FBI agent insisted on pushing Flynn case DESPITE lack of evidence
- 'Israeli helicopters' fire missiles at Syrian military sites - state media
- Russia calls Prague poison plot 'fabrications' as spy drama deepens
- Fake News industry moves on to next lie as Kim Jong-Un shows up alive
- COVID-19 not as deadly as feared, hospitals will shift back to normal - UPMC doctor
- Raucous protest in Huntington Beach demands beaches open, end of stay-at-home order
- UK's 'snitch hotline' receives 194,000 calls during lockdown, police admit protracted measures making it harder for people to comply
- Best of the Web: There is no such thing as 'The Science'
- There will be blowback, in mostly good ways
- Greater Manchester Police ask residents to call police if someone repeats conspiracy theories
- The 'pandemic' is deepening America's many divides
- California orders release of 7 high-level sex offenders over concerns they could contract coronavirus
- Armed protesters demonstrate against Whitmer's coronavirus lockdown inside Michigan state capitol
- Largest bank in Israel admits it helped clients evade billions in US taxes
- Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan State of Emergency through May 28 despite opposition from state leaders and protesters who rallied inside the State Capitol
- Forget #BelieveWomen, 'I Believe Biden' is trending! Democrats rush to defend sex assault denial - but they won't like the results
- Suspect with assault rifle arrested after shooting at Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC
- Protesters light flares, gather for Walpurgis Night in Berlin despite ban on mass rallies during Covid-19 lockdown
- Oil prices steady as OPEC+ begins record cuts
- 'Joe Biden is Joe Biden': Democratic establishment clashes with progressives over lockstep defense on Tara Reade allegations
- 'Our NHS, hallowed be thy name' - Brits need to see health service for bloated bureaucracy it is and reform it now
- The Unz Review suddenly banned by Facebook
- Woke butter: Minnesota dairy farm ditches 100 y.o. Native American logo to placate SJW's
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Secrets of ancient British chieftan and shaman revealed by unearthed burial
- New shipwrecks found near Cyprus point to unknown medieval trade route
- 'First ever' evidence of death by meteorite recorded in Iraq in 1888, archive digitization reveals
- Diet of Baltic hunter-gatherers 6500 years ago revealed through pottery analysis
- In remembrance: Israel's Qana massacres in Lebanon
- Best of the Web: The U.S. government's secret history of grisly experiments
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma beware: Dr. Luc Montagnier shines new light on COVID-19 and the future of medicine
- Reflected tsunamis and space weather
- Our Sun is surprisingly weak compared to other stars
- Sky fall: Huge fireballs fall from space each year; new estimates say 40 million kilos of 'extra-terrestrial' material plummets to Earth annually
- NASA awards contracts to Blue Origin, SpaceX & Dynetics to begin work on lunar landers; Boeing left out
- Astronomers take unique photos of remote planet-forming disks
- A Disappointing Decade for the Study of Human Evolution
- Fish evolve in a single generation? Not so fast...
- Rethinking the world's largest 'explosion': Tunguska event could have been caused by iron asteroid entering and leaving atmosphere
- Rapidly brightening Comet SWAN (C/2020 F8) now visible with naked eye
- Prof. Wickramasinghe and team share potential origin and predict progression of COVID-19
- Expensive junk: F-35 can't go supersonic without compromising critical stealth tech - Pentagon is fine with that
- New Comet C/2020 H2 (Pruyne)
- "Wobble" may precede some great earthquakes - study
- Flash! Journal prints "intelligent design"! But...
- Ozone hole over the Arctic has closed
- Thermal imaging cameras could play 'critical role' in reopening US economy
- New data suggest a fundamental constant of physics isn't the same across the universe
- Web of psychological cues may tempt people to reveal more online
- Smart contact lens allows diabetics to monitor their glucose levels through liquid in their eye
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the island of Crete
- Signs and Portents: Virginia museum introduces newest addition - baby two-headed turtle
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet born with two noses, three eyes spooks farmer in Assam, India
- Stray dogs maul four-year-old to death in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Global cooling: Second largest 2-month temperature drop in history recorded by NOAA satellite
- Wildfires critical in Siberia and Russian Far East, follow 'abnormally warm winter and arid spring'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How many collapses can be on the horizon
- Parts of Australia have coldest start to May EVER as icy front from Antarctica hits - bringing blizzards, heavy snow - up to 40 inches recorded
- Why the largest-ever Arctic ozone hole just closed
- Huge sinkhole in post office parking lot swallows car in Oxford, Mississippi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The world postures for food shortages
- Melbourne's wettest April since 1960, cold temperatures dropping to record levels
- Scientists report terrifying ice lumps that could be the largest hailstones recorded
- Hailstones, the size of tennis balls, wreck havoc in Chhattisgarh, India
- Stunning forked lightning envelops entire Oklahoma sky as US states battered by bizarre weather
- Rainbow meets lightning during Idaho storm
- Heavy rains, hailstorm damage over 250,000 ha of crops in Haryana, India
- Czech Republic facing worst drought in 500 years
- 116 Kenyans have died in ongoing floods
- Record cold in Alaska's northernmost town
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Criminal Big-Pharma cartel given oversight of new Covid vaccine
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: It's time to have an honest conversation about the risks of excess weight
- Best of the Web: Pasteur Institute study: 'French coronavirus may be local, likely spreading BEFORE arrival from China'
- Focus on Vitamin D for COVID (and much more)
- Eating meat improves mental health and one in three vegetarians are depressed, study claims
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on Front-line in California Explain Why Lockdowns Are Unnecessary: "Millions of Cases, Tiny Number of Deaths"
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Quarantine - Is it worth it?
- UK's weekly death toll during Covid-19 is high - but it's been worse in the past and we didn't shut down the economy then
- Pentagon study: Flu shot raises risk of coronavirus by 36% (and other supporting studies)
- SOTT Focus: Smoke Fags, Save Lives: The Remarkable Discovery That Smokers Are Far Less Likely to Contract COVID-19
- Cuomo loses big in court, medical exemption to vaccination strengthened in NY
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Very glad to see his smiling face again.
Obviously this is not a crime...It seems the state, the CDC and the powers that be want a vaccine, a global surveillance system, a chip, facial...
A whole lot of bizarre[Link] placed quakes going on this weeek... 6.6 in Crete just NOW.
Ach, if only the Fuhrer knew....[Link]
Ignoring the fact that it is standard cancer treatment that kills most patients, what is the problem ? Just add the resulting dead to the Covid-19...