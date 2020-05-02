Honsing Inghi, a farmer in Menmiji Mukhim village in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, got the fright of his life recently when he saw one of the pigs at his farm give birth to seven piglets, as one of these was a two-headed one with three eyes. The animal became the centre of attraction for the entire rural community.The malformed piglet has two heads with two noses and as many as three eyes.Inghi, who has been rearing pigs for over five years, said he was spooked."I was there when a cloven-hoved piglet popped out, which left all my family members shell-shocked. The piglet requires constant care, which we are giving by using baby formula to strengthen his weak legs," Inghi said.Meanwhile, vets said such deformed animals don't live long."Such abnormalities are rare. Unfortunately, this piglet won't survive for long ... they tend to die in weeks after birth," Sanjeev Mishra, a veterinarian, noted.As soon as the news spread, villagers streamed to Inghi's house to have a glimpse of the piglet.Podumi Saikia, 34, who came to know about the rare piglet, thronged with dozens of others to Inghi's house to see the unusual sight."I was really excited when numerous people in my village went to witness a piglet with two-head. This is the first time when I saw any animal like this. It was an interesting sight but also disturbing and shocking," Saikia told.The sow is in good condition after giving birth to septuplets.