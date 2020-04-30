Rainfall is expected to continue over most parts of the country until June.Kenya has lost 116 lives to the ongoing floods, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has said.Addressing the media on Wednesday, Wamalwa saidWamalwa said they have dispatched 40,000 bags of rice to over 24 counties affected by floods."... we want to urge the counties to comply with the guidelines put in place including moving to higher ground," he said.Wamalwa said all counties have set up an emergency unit to help deal with the emerging issues."We are also releasing face masks to families and sanitizers. Even as we distribute food, we want to ensure that we do not take coronavirus there. We have enough food to support all those displaced," he said.Wamalwa further noted that more than Sh4 billion has been disbursed to counties to build capacity in regards to coronavirus.Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on Kenyans living in flood and landslide-prone areas to move to safe grounds.He was referring to residents living in Tana River, Kitui, parts of Makueini, Murang'a, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Nyando areas that are prone to landslides and where the water may start spilling over.