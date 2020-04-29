light
Two women died after being struck by a lightning at Therku Sevalapatti in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as P Saraswathi, 70, and J Karupayee, 35, of the same village.

The incident happened around 3.45pm when the women were returning home on foot after working in a lemon farm.

Pasuvanthanai inspector A Manimozhi said a few more women were with the duo. "The two victims were carrying a bundle of grass on their head while the others were not. A case of unnatural death was registered," the inspector said.

Villagers were advised not to venture into the open areas when there is lightning and avoid carrying grass bundles that can attract lightning strikes.