Dear Fort Russ Readers, FRN has made a decision to re-broadcast this for educational purposes. We have been able to confirm the identity of the RN in the video, and can establish that her credentials are as she presents. It is important to clarify that what she is relaying in this video is hearsay and not her own eye-witness testimony.It is important to watch and for the broader community of citizen journalists and independent investigators to take up where this RN has left off. Our distribution of this piece is intended towards engendering a networked investigation into the claims presented.Is the use of the term 'murder' appropriate? That depends on if all the facts pan, and also on the legal jurisdiction in question. In the US there are various levels of criminal negligence in homicides, intentional homicides, etc. Of course we are not saying it is 'murder' and have put the term in scarequotes because it is the term used in the video.Your lawsuit against them would likely fall under the category 'wrongful death'. As a CYA measure, we've also tagged this 'conspiracy theory', even though we've seen policy decisions in the past that mirror this, which any right-minded person would characterize as a form of murder.J. Flores, Editor - Fort Russ News