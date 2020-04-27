Strange sounds (stock)
On April 22, 2020, YouTuber 'Noel James Riggs' awoke to hear a strange "metallic sounding noise" outside his home in Albacete, Spain. He thought the sounds might have come from construction nearby, but realized it was early Saturday morning and decided to investigate:
Strange "metallic" sounding noise recorded between 6:30 - 7:00 AM on a Saturday morning in Albacete, Spain. The noise was very loud and there was no construction or large machines in the area at the time and this area is not near a factory or train station. These strange sounds can be heard in places all over the world. Sometimes they are called "Sky trumpets" etc. Nobody knows the source of this sound and as far as I know there is no scientific research going on to try and find the source. I had recorded a much longer audio recording with a HQ digital recorder when I decided to go back inside to record a video. This video recording is at the tail end of the phenomenon.