The petroglyphs are now in different countries but in fact are only about 20 kilometres part.
The drawings were mostly found in the 1990s and early 2000s but many questions at the time remained unanswered.
A new study by Russian and French researchers found new petroglyphs which helped the answer this conundrum.
Most of the image is lost due to a rock slicing, but the animal is quite recognisable with an elongated, squat torso, short powerful legs, a characteristic tail, and an elongated muzzle with exaggeratedly enlarged two horns.
Another new image at Baga-Oygur III evidently shows a mammoth calf.
The scientists also concluded that the artists worked with stone implements, and not metal.
Stylistic similarities between the Mongolian and Siberian petroglyphs further indicated the Ukok drawings to be woolly mammoths.
They made their petroglyphs in the so-called Kalgutinsky style.
The experts concluded: 'We attribute the petroglyphs to the Final Upper Palaeolithic because the examples with typical features of this style depict the Pleistocene fauna (mammoths, rhinoceros).
'These stylistic features find their parallels among the typical examples of the Upper Palaeolithic rock art of Europe.'
Russian scientists Vyacheslav Molodin said: 'This is a new touch to what we know about the irrational activities of ancient people in Central Asia.
'This is the famous series of sculptures in Malta in Irkutsk region, whose age is from 23,000 to 19,000 years ago, and several examples from Angara.
'The assumption that the Pleistocene inhabitants undertook rock art on open surfaces fits into this context.'
Their article 'The Kalgutinsky Style in the Rock Art of Central Asia' was published in late 2019, in the magazine Archaeology, Ethnology & Anthropology of Eurasia (issued by Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography SB RAS).
