An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck 132 km from the coast of Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).The tremor occurred at 12:53 p.m. local time west of Panguna town on Bougainville Island.According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded at 6.511 degrees south latitude and 154.301 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16.9 km.So far there have been no reports or updates from any media agencies or government bodies regarding damage and no Tsunami warning had been issued at this time.Source: Xinhua