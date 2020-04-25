Leaked list reveals presence of Johnson adviser and Vote Leave ally on supposedly independent bodyThe prime minister's chief political adviser, Dominic Cummings, and a data scientist he worked with on the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit are on the secret scientific group advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic, according to a list leaked to the Guardian.It reveals that both Cummings and Ben Warner were among 23 attendees present at a crucial convening of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on 23 March, the day Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown in a televised address.Multiple attendees of Sage told the Guardian that both Cummings and Warner had been taking part in meetings of the group as far back as February. The inclusion of Downing Street advisers on Sage will raise questions about the independence of its scientific advice.Warner, a data scientist, was reportedly recruited to Downing Street last year by Cummings after running the Conservative party's general election campaign model. He is also said to have worked closely with Cummings on the data modelling used in the Vote Leave campaign for the UK to leave the European Union.Other former members of Sage also said they could not recall political appointees being on previous committees. David Lidington, a former Cabinet Office minister and de facto deputy to Theresa May when she was prime minister, said: "I'm not aware of any minister or special adviser, certainly not in Theresa May's time, ever having been involved in the scientific advisory panels."In a statement provided by Downing Street, a government spokesperson said: "Expert participants often vary for each meeting according to which expertise is required. A number of representatives from government departments and No 10 attend also."Downing Street declined to say how many Sage meetings Cummings and Warner attended, or whether any other political advisers took part.Sage participants told the Guardian the Downing Street advisers were not merely observing the advisory meetings, but actively participating in discussions about the formation of advice.In a letter to parliament this month, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government's chief scientific adviser, who chairs Sage, said the "decision not to disclose" membership of the committee was based on advice from the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure.On Friday, England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, appeared to signal a change in direction, saying the public had a right to know who sat on Sage. He told a Commons science select committee that while it was important to consider security concerns, there was "absolutely no barrier" from him or Vallance. Asked if in the current climate revealing the names of who was on the group would boost public confidence in the scientific advice being given, Whitty replied: "Yes."Several members on Sage, as well as scientists on its advisory subcommittees, are known to be frustrated at what they view as a culture of secrecy that risks straining public trust in the government's response to Covid-19.Since the outbreak, ministers have stuck to the script that their policies are guided by scientific advice, while declining to reveal where the advice is coming from or what exactly it contains.Other countries have been more open about the scientific evidence behind their decisions, and the UK's approach has raised eyebrows overseas.The Guardian understands that Sage first met for a precautionary meeting to discuss Covid-19 on 22 January, then again on 28 January. It met a further nine times in February, and 10 times in March. It is currently meeting around twice a week.It understood that while the chief medical officers and chief scientific advisers of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been allowed to listen in on Sage meetings, they have been doing so as observers. Unlike Cummings and Warner, they were not allowed to ask questions, having to instead submit them in writing in advance.While core members of the committee, such as Whitty, attend all meetings, other clinical experts, scientists and epidemiologists do not attend every meeting, but can be asked in on a rotating basis to provide specific advice. Sage tends to be guided by specific questions that they are asked to consider by the Cabinet Office's emergency Cobra meetings.Other Sage participants at the 23 March meeting included Sharon Peacock, the director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, and Ian Diamond, the head of the Government Statistical Service. Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College epidemiologist whose models have been central to government decision-making, was also present, along with fellow infectious disease specialists, Graham Medley and John Edmunds.Others attendees included Brooke Rogers, a professor of behavioural science at King's College - who also chairs the Cabinet Office's National Risk Assessment Behavioural Science Advisory Group - and James Rubin, also at King's, who chairs a Sage subcommittee that provides specific advice on behavioural science.A source in Downing Street said that in March Cummings was playing a commanding role in responding to the Covid-19 outbreak. Cummings is understood to be close to Warner, whose brother, Marc, runs Faculty, an artificial intelligence company that the Guardian revealed is involved in an "unprecedented" data-mining operation as part of the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.An accomplished data scientist, Ben Warner previously worked at his brother's AI company, which has teamed up with Palantir, the US data firm founded by the rightwing billionaire Peter Thiel, to consolidate UK government databases to help ministers respond to the pandemic.