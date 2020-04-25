The following morning, the Government of Ecuador confirmed that it was a meteorite according to El Comercio (Ecuador).
"The Police cordoned off the area and SCAN evidenced that the body is not radioactive, which reassures us, for the well-being of the residents," said Rodrigo Salas , assistant secretary for Nuclear Control and Applications (SCAN) of the Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador.
The specialists indicated that the space rock measures 20 centimeters (cm) high by 17 wide and that it formed a hole of 60 cm. and 30 cm. deep.
Chemical engineer Hólger Naranjo, from the Undersecretary of Control and Nuclear Applications of the Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources, also collaborated in the inspection that was carried out around 14:30 on Thursday reported El Universo.
Tests were carried out with a radiation meter resulting in a 0.09 Sievert / hour range, which according to the expert did not represent any risk to life.
Other reported meteor impacts so far this year include:
- Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT (March 2020)
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India (March 2020)
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater (February 2020)