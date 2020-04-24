© Reuters/Thomas Peter

Early antibody testing for the coronavirus in 19 New York countiesGovernor Andrew Cuomo has revealed.Results from a random testing sample of 3,000 New Yorkers have revealed that somefrom the coronavirus, Cuomo stated in a press conference on Thursday.While the governor cautioned that the results were preliminary and varied county by county, he still managed to throw the perception of the virus as a mortal threat for New Yorkers into question. The new numbers indicate that- much lower than previously believed.However, even in the city, wherefor Covid-19 antibodies (1.77 million people) during this trial, aOutside the city, the rates are lower - Long Island residents tested positive at a rate of 16.7 percent, while Westchester and Rockland Counties were 11.7 percent positive.Cuomo has acknowledged that the virus does not menace the entire state equally and spoke earlier this week of reopening upstate regions before dealing with the densely-populated metropolitan areas. However, he recently extended the state's lockdown until mid-May and cautioned against permitting anyone to go back to work without widespread testing.The antibody tests were conducted at grocery and "big box" stores in 40 locations across 19 New York counties, and did not include bedridden patients or those too sick to venture out of their homes.who found similar widespread asymptomatic and mild infection in populations previously believed to be unaffected by the virus.