© SPANISH NATIONAL POLICE VIA AP



A former London rapper who stopped making music not long after his father's extradition to face terror charges in the bombings of two U.S. embassies was arrested Monday in southern Spain on suspicion of joining Islamic State fighters in Syria.Two sources close to the investigation told The Associated Press thatA media release from Spain's National Police didn't name Abdel Bary. It described him as an Egyptian national who left Europe to fight in Syria and Iraq.The police statement also called him "one of the most sought terrorists in Europe, both because of his criminal trajectory in the ranks of Daesh (Islamic State) and because of the high danger that he represented."He and the two other men were arrested overnight at the apartment in Almería, a port city in southeastern Spain, the AP learned from officials on the ground and interviews with local residents.The three were being interrogated on Tuesday and were scheduled to appear before a National Court judge in Madrid on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the court that usually handles terror-related case. The spokesman who was not authorized to be named in media reports.Police said the operation was the result of "international cooperation" between agents specialized in fighting terrorism who suspected that the Egyptian suspect might be traveling through Spain as he tried to return home from the Mideast.Abdel Bary, who is believed to be 29, grew up in London to become a rapper known as Lyricist Jinn and L Jinny.The father was convicted in New York and sentenced in 2015 to a 25-year prison term.British investigators initially suspected Abdel Bary as being "Jihadi John," the IS militant who spoke with a British accent in the video showing the execution of American journalist James Foley. Foley, one of the Islamic State group's early foreign victims, was decapitated.Britain's Foreign Office declined to comment on Tuesday's arrests, referring queries to the Spanish police."Disillusionment kicked in at different stages for different people. He was known to have been disillusioned for quite a while. And he then just disappeared off the radar," Maher said, suggesting that Abdel Bary's early departure doesn't necessarily signal that he was no longer a threat."He was a member of ISIS and clearly participated in all kinds of horrors the group was involved in and should face punishment for those crimes," Maher said. "But at this stage, he is more likely to be someone who was trying to save himself in Spain."Abdel Bary was no stranger to Spanish law enforcement. In 2015, a Spanish woman was arrested at an airport terminal in Madrid when she tried to travel to Turkey with a fake passport in order to meet up with and marry Abdel Bary.At her trial, María de los Ángeles Cala Márquez said she had fallen in love with Abdel Bary after chatting with the former rapper online. In mid-2018 she was sentenced to two years of imprisonment with reprieve.His arrest took place in Cerro de San Cristóbal, a historic neighborhood in Almería known for its narrow streets dotted with nightclubs and a mix of old and new buildings leading to the city's Alcazaba, a 10th-century fortress of Arabic origin.Taxi driver Ángel Vílchez told the AP that at least six police vehicles and about 30 officers, including many in plainclothes, had blocked access to several streets for most of Monday.Another neighbor, who asked not to be named in media reports, said police had showed up at 3 a.m. Monday and took away at least one person handcuffed from an apartment used for short stays by tourists.Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested nearly 400 people connected to extremist religious groups since 2012. Many of the arrests have not led to judicial convictions.Parra reported from Madrid. AP reporters Danica Kirca in London and Lori Hinnant in Paris contributed to this report.