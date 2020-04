© Getty Images / Sergii Zyskо

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Just when you thought its handling of the pandemic couldn't get any worse, Brussels plunges to new depths by giving countries with far fewer cases much more than those who've seen thousands die. Do they WANT Italy to break away?When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a grovelling "heartfelt apology" to Italy on behalf of Europe last week for its lack of help at the onset of the country's Covid-19 pandemic, the gesture was accepted at face value.But this week, as the EU announced a Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative of €37 billion that it would apparently dole out to countries hit hardest by the pandemic, there was another bodyblow for the Italians when, frankly, the nation is already on the ropes.With a population of 60 million, more than 178,972 Covid-19 cases and 23,660 deaths so far, and an economy in crisis, Italy has been handed €2.3 billion from the fund to help it battle its economic ills.Not bad, you might think, but if there is ever a cack-handed way of handling a sensitive issue - such as who gets what from a slush fund that was cobbled together from unspent money elsewhere (that's a lot of change down the back of the sofa, and another story) - then the EU will find it.Laughably, Hungary is also the country led by the EU's very own nemesis, Viktor Orban, who, on the same day the fund was announced, pushed through unprecedented powers for himself in the Hungarian Parliament. This caused outrage in Brussels, leading some to call for Hungary to be booted out of the bloc altogether.So much for that! Seems the carrot and stick approach is pretty much all carrots here!President von der Leyen, in her apology to Rome for the EU's inaction, grandiosely declared: "The European budget will be the mothership of the recovery."She went on to claim: "It is transparent and it is time-tested as an instrument for cohesion, convergence and investment."Members of the EU that are net funding recipients currently will simply be given more money on top of what they already get, because they are considered to be the nations most in need every time the purse opens.Then you have the Poles, the biggest net recipients of EU funds by some distance, getting twice as much as second-placed Hungary (see the pattern?). They have already put down a marker saying they should not be expected to dip into the money they presently receive from the EU in order to address any economic issues resulting from the pandemic, which so far has resulted in their comparatively low tally of 362 deaths.Surely, of the billions and billions of euros the EU gives to its members, some must be earmarked for a rainy day? Apparently not.I thought I'd misheard last week when President von der Leyen claimed: "Europe has now become the world's beating heart of solidarity. The real Europe is standing up, the one that is there for each other when it is needed the most."And it ain't pretty.