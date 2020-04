© Facebook / Dado Ruvic



Some of these governments, frankly, are not excited about the world knowing how many actual cases there might be, or how it's spreading in their countries. Getting that data out there is very important.

A Facebook survey allowing US users to self-report coronavirus symptoms (and reveal their own 'presumed' infection to the platform) is expanding globally, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts the data as a "new superpower."What the survey lacks in scientific accuracy, it will soon make up in global reach, as the tool is expanding worldwide on Wednesday.Zuckerberg touted the data, harvested with respect for users' privacy and human rights, he insisted, as humanity's "new superpower" in a Washington Post op-ed published to coincide with the data release. The social media magnate claimed that the self-reported information collected from the survey will "get us started on the road to recovery."Mindful of the platform's highly-publicized missteps with regard to user data, Zuckerberg was careful to point out that the fight against coronavirus "shouldn't mean sacrificing our privacy."Privacy concerns aside,Municipalities attempting to make policy on the basis of Facebook's data (which is one of Zuckerberg's professed intentions) might overlook information about this vital group.Accuracy, however, may not be the point. Zuckerberg revealed to the Verge that the purpose of making the survey global was overcoming certain governments' resistance to reporting cases.