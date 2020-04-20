Mount Etna eruption
© INGV-EO
Sicily's Mount Etna erupted in plumes of smoke and ash which reached heights of over 5 km and produced "slight falls of fine ash" on the eastern side of the volcano on April 19, Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported.

According to the Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the New Crater of Etna experienced "an episode of Strombolian activity and modest lava fountains, accompanied by ash emission," on Sunday morning, April 19. The institute said there were no lava flows and the event was over by approximately 1 pm, local time.

Giuseppe Distefano/Etna Walk via Storyful