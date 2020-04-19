© Nova Scotia RCMP - HO



Nova Scotia RCMP said a suspect in a shooting investigation near Portapique, Nova Scotia was taken into custody on Sunday. They identified the suspect as 51 year-old Gabriel Wortman, butor say whether any individuals had been killed in the incident.Multiple people,, are dead after a shooting rampage in a community in rural Nova Scotia on Sunday.Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect in the shooting spree that occurred in and around the area of Portapique, N.S.Multiple sources told Global News that Wortman is dead. A body matching the description of Wortman was seen at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102.Details on the number of dead have not been released at this time. The Mounties are set to provide more information at a press conference at 6 p.m. AT.Sources have confirmed that another RCMP officer was shot and injured in the incident.Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer with the RCMP Nova Scotia, told the Canadian Press that police received a call about "a person with firearms" at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation "evolved into an active shooting investigation."Police provided updates throughout Sunday morning as they attempted to track Wortman.Officers stressed throughout their updates that the 51-year-old was considered armed and dangerous.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences during a press conference in Ottawa on Sunday."My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation. I want to thank the police for their hard work and people for cooperating with authorities," he said.Trudeau addresses Portapique shooting investigation, thanks RCMP for its 'hard work'The last update provided by the RCMP before Wortman was taken into custody had the 51-year-old travelling southbound on Highway 102 in a silver Cheverolet Tracker that was last spotted in Milford, N.S.They had previously asked residents to avoid Highway 4 near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme, N.S., as they believed Wortman was in the area.Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the Mounties said the 51-year-old may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle and may be wearing an RCMP uniform.Wortman has been described by police as a bald man with green eyes. He is approximately 6'2″ or 6'3″ tall.Tom Taggart, a councillor who represents the Portapique area on the Municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.Taggart told The Canadian Press by phone from his home in Bass River, about three km from the lockdown area.Taggart said he didn't know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues.Taggart described knowing Wortman's "lovely big home" on Portapique Beach Road. He said Wortman owned a few other properties in the community and was believed to divide his time between Portapique and his business in Dartmouth."You just don't even dream that this is going to happen," he said. "I can't fathom it."