Earth Changes
One of the world's most active volcanoes spew lava in Russia's far east
RT
Sun, 19 Apr 2020 14:22 UTC
Streams of lava emerged from the Klyuchevskoy volcano, which has been seen sending huge flames and clouds of black smoke high into the sky, a video recorded by the Kamchatka geophysical service shows.
The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) has given the eruption one of the highest hazard levels for aviation. They also said that flows of lava have been moving along the southeastern slope of the volcano. Fortunately, there are no major air routes in the area of the volcano.
The 4,850-meter-high (15,912ft) volcano is located 360 kilometers away from the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The Russian scientists are currently planning to launch an expedition to study the volcano, which "reawakened" in March.
