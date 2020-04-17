The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rise in cough, sneezing, catarrh and sore throat in the north of the country following a dust storm that is currently sweeping across the Upper Regions.While there has been a mixed reaction to thethe Ghana Meteorological Agency has said the unpleasant weather condition is climatologically associated with the harmattan season.A statement from the agency signed by Deputy Director, Joseph Portuphy said, "From November-December every year through to the following year April or Mid-May is noted climatologically as the harmattan season for Northern Ghana. However, each season comes with its variations in intensity either severe, moderate or slight."The Meteo Agency stated that the dust plume is anticipated to clear by the weekend, Saturday or Sunday thus 18th or 19th April, 2020.The statement further warned of effects and reactions that residents of the affected regions may suffer noting that "this may lead to catarrh, sore throat, sneezing and the possibility of cough."It also advised the curtailment of exposure to the dust and wind.