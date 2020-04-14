earthquake graph
In November 2019, New Zealand was hit by another quake, which occurred off L'Esperance Rock in the Pacific Ocean near New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake happened at 1:07 a.m. GMT in the Pacific Ocean, 1084 kilometres to the north-east of the town of Tauranga, which is located on the country's North Island, USGS reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km, 196 kilometres south-east of Raoul Island.


No tsunami warning has been declared so far.

Parts of New Zealand lie within the so-called Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped string of volcanoes around the Pacific Rim, where about 90 percent of the world's quakes take place.