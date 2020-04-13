© AFP 2020 / OLIVIER GOUALLE

Amid the continuing spread of the coronavirus infection, countries have introduced a variety of measures to hold back the pandemic, including lockdowns and even travel passes. As of Monday, Belgium has reported a total of 28,018 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,346 deaths.Adil's family said that they were in no way responsible for the start of the protest and called on people to calm down.The death of the young man is being investigated by police.