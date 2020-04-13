belgium police
Amid the continuing spread of the coronavirus infection, countries have introduced a variety of measures to hold back the pandemic, including lockdowns and even travel passes. As of Monday, Belgium has reported a total of 28,018 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,346 deaths.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Sunday reported that at least 43 people had been arrested for taking part in a riot that erupted in the Brussels neighbourhood of Anderlecht.

The riot started following the death of a 19-year-old man identified as Adil, who crashed a scooter into a police car on Friday after evading a law enforcement check.


According to Patrick Evenepoel, the head of police for Anderlecht, police didn't intervene until some of the protesters started arming themselves with stones from a nearby construction site.


Adil's family said that they were in no way responsible for the start of the protest and called on people to calm down.

The death of the young man is being investigated by police.