Belgian mayor denounces violence & vows investigation after death of lockdown-flouting teen sparks riots.The mayor of a Brussels neighborhood has called for calm and promised a full probe after a teen died while fleeing police enforcing the city's coronavirus lockdown. The accident sparked riots leading to dozens of arrests.Anderlecht, a neighborhood of Brussels, descended into chaos on Saturday following the death of a 19-year-old. The teen, who was riding a scooter, reportedly collided with a police van on Friday while trying to evade officers patrolling the streets for potential violators of the Belgian capital's coronavirus lockdown.