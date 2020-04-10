the mental health hotlines and the suicide hotlines are ringing off the wall. People are going off the rails. Domestic violence calls are through the roof, and understandably. Forcibly take the jobs away from a wife and a husband, tell them that they are under house arrest, that's stress enough ... and meanwhile there's no money coming in, rent and electricity bills are piling up, can't put gas in the car, kids bouncing off the walls from being cooped up ... of course domestic violence and suicides and mental health problems are off the charts.

That's it? That's all? Eighteen hundred dead? That's less than California murders. It's less than California gun deaths. It's a third of our drug overdose deaths, for heaven's sake, and guess what?