The Neocon Takeover of America

The Age of Bioweapons and PNAC

Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick.

"Combat will likely take place in new dimensions: In space, cyber-space and perhaps the world of microbes... advanced forms of biological warfare that can "target" specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool."

The Rot Continues Under Obama

The Importance of Knowing This History

"With ties to the World Health Organization and a team of 50 scientists, led by a prominent epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, Imperial is treated as a sort of gold standard, its mathematical models feeding directly into government policies."

as well as the development of never before used DNA and mRNA vaccines which change the structure of DNA both for an individual and potentially for a whole race.

Unipolar Martial Law or Multipolar Marshall Plan?

About the Author:

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review.