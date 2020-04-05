© Andy Buchanan / Pool via Reuters

I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made.

Dr Catherine Calderwood is stepping down from the post of Scottish Chief Medical Officer following an embarrassing revelation that she repeatedly broke the same Covid-19 lockdown rules her office has been preaching."It is with a heavy heart that I resign as Chief Medical Officer," she said in a brief statement, admitting that a "justifiable focus" on her behaviour "risked becoming a distraction" from hugely important task of getting the country through the coronavirus crisis.The revelations prompted the police to visit Dr Calderwood's home and issue her with a warning that the "legal instructions on not leaving your home without a reasonable excuse apply to everyone."The furore initially forced Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to exclude Dr Calderwood from daily media briefings, but following a further conversation the medic announced her resignation.